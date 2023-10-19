Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Sam Armytage post promoting the return of Farmer Wants A Wife backfires as fans clamour for original host Natalie Gruzlewski to return

    Sam Armytage post promoting the return of Farmer Wants A Wife backfires as fans clamour for original host Natalie Gruzlewski to return

    By Savanna Young for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 00:11 EDT, October 19, 2023 | Updated: 5:03 AM EDT, October 19, 2023

    Sam Armytage returns as host of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2024.

    But not all fans are happy with the announcement after Armytage took over main hosting duties this year and relegated former lead actress Natalie Gruzlewski to co-hosting duties.

    On Wednesday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip of Sam on Channel Seven Upfronts talking about the new season of the upcoming dating show.

    In the video, Sam shared her excitement as she shared the latest details about the farmers and their suitors.

    But long-time viewers appear unhappy with Sam’s continued role after Natalie was sacked as presenter last year, and they made their feelings clear in the comments.

    Several fans said: ‘Bring back Nat’ as they begged Natalie to return as host.

    “NAH, no interest in the show since Nat was rudely given the movie,” another added.

    “Bring Natalie (Gruzlewski) back, please,” yet another begged.

    Channel Seven confirmed with Daily Mail Australia that Natalie will return to the anticipated series in 2024, although it is unclear whether she will reprise the same role as the recent season or become co-host.

    “The 2024 season is ready to begin, with more episodes, more farmers and Samantha Armytage and Natalie Gruzlewski on a quest to find our farmers their one true love,” the network said in a statement.

    Daily Mail Australia has also contacted representatives for Natalie Gruzlewski and Sam Armytage for comment.

    This year, Sam took over as host for this season of FWAW, replacing Natalie – who continued to appear on the show in a smaller role.

    Within the first 15 minutes of the show, Natalie, 46, was seen alone in several frames interviewing previous couples, while Samantha featured heavily as she introduced the new contestants.

    Sam joined the dating show last year as ‘guest host’, but her minor role has now been expanded as Natalie ‘scales back’ her duties.

    Natalie hosted her own segment called “Nat’s Getaway” during the 2023 season, with Sam “front and center” as the face of the franchise.

    An insider recently told New Idea that Sam had successfully won over network executives by transferring her presenting skills to the reality TV world.

    “She’s now in a place where she can have just about anything she wants from now on,” they said.

    They added that Sam was an ambitious woman who was already considering further opportunities at Seven after moving from breakfast show Sunrise to FWAW.

    “Sam has plans. She has smartly stayed on the network’s radar, knowing that if she landed and had a starring role like in FWAW, doors would open.”

