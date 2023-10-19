Bou Habib meets Arab League ambassadors

NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is currently meeting with the ambassadors of the Arab League#39;s member states accredited to Lebanon, with talks devoted to the situation and developments in Gaza Strip and the broader region.

The meeting is attended by the ambassadors of Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sultanate of Oman, Algeria, Kuwait, Yemen, Sudan, and Palestine, in addition to the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires at the Syrian Embassy in Beirut.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==================R.A.H.