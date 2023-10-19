Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib meets Arab League ambassadors

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib is currently meeting with the ambassadors of the Arab League#39;s member states accredited to Lebanon, with talks devoted to the situation and developments in Gaza Strip and the broader region.

    The meeting is attended by the ambassadors of Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sultanate of Oman, Algeria, Kuwait, Yemen, Sudan, and Palestine, in addition to the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires at the Syrian Embassy in Beirut.

    ==================R.A.H.

    By

