    Egypt’s Sisi to host Jordan King on Thursday: Presidency

    NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will host Jordan#39;s King Abdullah II for a summit in Cairo on Thursday, the presidency said, as violence in the neighbouring Gaza Strip spirals.

    The Jordanian royal court said in a statement that the two leaders would quot;discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gazaquot;.

    Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials. —-AFP

