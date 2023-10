NNA – Two Kornet missiles have been fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli border settlement of Manara facing the Lebanese towns of Mays al-Jabal and Houla, our correspondent reported.

Also, the Israeli enemy fired artillery shells on the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal.

=============R.A.H.