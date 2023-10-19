Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UK advises against all travel to Lebanon

    Oct 19, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – The British Embassy in Beirut announced on Thursday that quot;the Foreign, Commonwealth amp; Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to Lebanon.quot;

    quot;If you are currently in Lebanon we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available,quot; it said.

    quot;If you are a British National in Lebanon, please register your presence which includes recording your up to date contact information.nbsp; You should fill in thisnbsp; form for every member of your family or group who is a British National.nbsp; Your registration will allow us to share any updates,quot; it added.

    quot;Events in Lebanon are fast moving. The situation has potential to deteriorate quickly and with no warning.quot;

