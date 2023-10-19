Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati chairs extended meeting for ministers and UN human groups

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently chairing an extended meeting with Ministers Ziad Makary (Information), Bassam Mawlawi (Interior), Firas Abiad (Public Health), and Nasser Yassin (Environment), in addition to the Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council Major General Mohammad Mustafa, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza, and all the UN humanitarian and relief organizations operating in Lebanon.

    =============R.A.H.

    By

