Political Poisonings Have Tripled and Russia Tops the Charts

SPUTNIK

Russian assassination attempts have contributed to a significant increase in the number of cases of political poisonings around the world over the last decade, according to a report.

A study examining how poisonings are used as a means of political repression globally found that the last ten years saw three times as many cases occurring on average per year compared with 70 years ago, with much of the rise attributable to Russia.

The analysis from the Global Poison Reporting Project, a database tracking instances of political poisonings, looked at 77 reported cases over the last 90 years. It concluded that Russia used poisoning as a method of assassination more frequently than any other state, and that many of the victims were targeted inside Europe.

