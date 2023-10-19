Russia Detains Another U.S. Journalist in Foreign Media Crackdown

Pangea Graphics via RFE/RL

Authorities in Russia on Wednesday arrested a U.S.-Russian journalist working for the U.S. Congress-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the broadcaster said.

Alsu Kurmasheva, a Czech Republic-based editor with RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May, the outlet said in a statement. It said that Kurmasheva was temporarily detained as she tried to leave the country in June, with authorities confiscating both her U.S. and Russian passports.

She was later fined for failing to register her American passport with Russian authorities, RFE/RL said, and she was waiting for her passports to be returned when she was charged with failure to register as a foreign agent on Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.