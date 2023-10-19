Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Russia Detains Another U.S. Journalist in Foreign Media Crackdown

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Russia Detains Another U.S. Journalist in Foreign Media Crackdown

    Pangea Graphics via RFE/RL

    Authorities in Russia on Wednesday arrested a U.S.-Russian journalist working for the U.S. Congress-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the broadcaster said.

    Alsu Kurmasheva, a Czech Republic-based editor with RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May, the outlet said in a statement. It said that Kurmasheva was temporarily detained as she tried to leave the country in June, with authorities confiscating both her U.S. and Russian passports.

    She was later fined for failing to register her American passport with Russian authorities, RFE/RL said, and she was waiting for her passports to be returned when she was charged with failure to register as a foreign agent on Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy