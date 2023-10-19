Dani Dyer wraps up in a padded coat and braves the weather as she heads out on a rainy walk with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen and their twins

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donning a padded coat, Dani Dyer headed out for a rainy stroll with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen and their twins on Wednesday.

The mum-of-three, 27, who welcomed her twin daughters Summer and Star with footballer Jarrod, 26, in May, also has a son Santiago, two, with ex Sammy Kimmence.

The former Love Islander braved the gloomy weather and almost lost one of the twins’ pink blankets in the wind, but caught it just in time.

Dani donned a winter ensemble, wearing a black puffer coat with long wide pants and wearing comfortable Ugg shoes.

Meanwhile, Jarrod looked casual in a black hoodie and followed Dani as she pushed the stroller.

It comes after Dani looked fresh and stylish as she left the gym last month after a grueling session with her girlfriend.

Dani is already heading back to the gym as she completes a personal training session.

The TV personality was a sports figure as she donned teal leggings and a multi-colored patterned sports top.

The reality star recently spoke to her fans on Instagram as she apologized for her absence from social media.

Sharing a series of photos from the past few weeks, the star captioned the photos “Random photo dump.. I’ve been so inactive on Instagram.. my mother of three’s life is definitely taking over.”

Dani shared some adorable photos of her twin daughters as they donned the same beautiful dresses, while in another photo the pair looked content as their grandad Danny Dyer gave them both a bottle of milk.

The mother’s eldest child, son Santiago, two, who she shares with ex Sammy Kimmence, looked incredibly smart as he snapped a snap with his sister before seriously posing on his toy Vespa.

Last month, Dani opened up about how she and Jarrod have ‘adjusted’ to becoming a family of five, while also admitting she’s struggling to ‘find clothes that fit right now’ after welcoming twin girls.

Family: Last month, Dani opened up about how she and Jarrod have ‘adjusted’ to becoming a family of five after the birth of the twins

She said: ‘Honestly, I’m totally fine. I feel like I’m adapting every day and not putting too much pressure on myself like the first time. My little Sants has taught me so much.

‘It’s hard to find clothes that suit me right now. I preferred having a baby in winter much easier in terms of clothes.

‘I’m loving our baby bubble, but also looking forward to getting outside a bit more as I’ve really been hibernating. So I have to find a new routine, but I know I will get there.”

Dani also revealed that Jarrod has been very involved with the newborns since the end of football season, but said her mother, Joanne Mas, “has been her rock.”

The mother-of-three said: “Jarrod has been away which has been great, it was so nice to have him there when he was away at the start.

“My mom has honestly been my rock, especially in the beginning when I couldn’t really do much!