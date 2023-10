NNA – Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that he agreed with the ambassadors of the Arab League#39;s member states, whom he met Thursday, over the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and sending aid to Gaza.

He added that conferees reject the displacement and re-settlement of Palestinians in another country, reiterating that ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a Palestinian state is the solution.

============R.A.H.