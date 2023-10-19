Credit card interest rates are rising. Ask yourself 3 questions to decide if your rewards card is still worth it.

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

More people are taking out 401(k) loans as household and credit debt rise.

In response to lingering inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates dramatically.Higher interest rates have not only impacted mortgages, but credit cards as well.Especially if you have to carry a balance, your rewards card probably isn’t worth the annual fee.

The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates 11 times over the last year and a half in response to lingering inflation. Mortgage rates have increased as a result, reaching the highest levels we have seen in years.

Much to the chagrin of many consumers, credit card interest rates have also jumped, leaving cardholders carrying a balance paying APRs of 20% or higher.

With credit card APRs climbing, anyone who needs to carry a balance should take some time to determine whether their current credit cards are still a good choice. For instance, you could be better off choosing one of the best credit cards with an intro APR offer to avoid paying interest fees on your balance for a period of time.

Here are 3 questions to ask yourself about your credit card:

1. Is your interest rate too high?

If you’ve had your credit card for a while, you may think that your interest rate is locked in and will not increase. But that’s not the case.

This is why looking at those paper or online statements is important. Your credit card company must send you a notice 45 days before it can increase your interest rate or change other fees (annual fees, cash advance, or late fees).

If you receive notice that your interest rate will be increasing and you need to carry a balance, consider how the increase will affect you. Can you afford it?

This is also a good time to think about how you handle your credit card balance in general. If you carry a balance from month to month, the interest rate increase will definitely impact your wallet.

Can you afford to pay your balance off every month? If you can’t, you should make an effort to pay down your debt. In addition to budgeting and cutting back on spending, you could open of the best balance transfer credit cards to avoid interest fees on your existing credit card balance for an introductory period.

2. If there’s an annual fee, is it worth it?

There are several great credit cards with no annual fee, but many cards do charge a yearly fee that can range from $95 to a whopping $695 per year.

If you have an annual fee and your credit card interest rate is also increasing, consider whether this annual fee is still worth it.

Do you use your credit card enough to justify the amount? And — this is important — do you end up carrying the balance of the annual fee month after month until you pay it off? That is a red flag that you can’t afford it and should consider a different card without an annual fee.

3. Are you using the card’s perks?

Rewards credit cards set themselves apart by offering ongoing perks, like points or cash back, airport lounge access, and rental car benefits. But are they worth it if you’re paying a higher interest rate on your credit card balance?

The question I always ask anyone with a rewards cards is are you actually taking advantage of the perks? Are these benefits actually valuable to you?

If you have a credit card that has tons of travel perks, but you only travel every two years, why pay the $250 annual fee every year? In this case you’re not using the benefits enough to justify that cost.

