National Defense Minister broaches local, regional developments with MPs, Education Minister

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Thursday met in Yarzeh with Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, and a number of MPs.nbsp;

    The meeting reportedly took stock of the countryrsquo;s general situation and the most recent developments in the region.nbsp;

    Minister Sleem briefed the parliamentary delegation on the security developments in southern Lebanon, and on the difficulties faced by state institutions, especially the military institution, at this delicate stage that the country struggles to endure.nbsp;

    Both sides saw eye-to-eye on the need to respect the Lebanese Constitution, and all the laws and legislations that govern the work of state institutions.

    The Minister of Defense separately discussed with Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, the work of constitutional institutions amid the dire prevailing circumstances, the tasks carried out by the military institution in maintaining security and stability, and the necessity of providing everything necessary to perform this national duty to the fullest extent.

