Security Council Fails to Adopt Resolution Calling for Humanitarian Pauses in Israel-Gaza Crisis on Account of Veto by United States

NNA – In the aftermath of an air strike on a northern Gaza hospital that marked a sharp escalation in the ongoing Israel-Gaza crisis, the Security Council today failed to adopt a resolution put forth by Brazil that would have called for humanitarian pauses to allow full, safe and unhindered access for United Nations agencies and their partners, due to a veto cast by a permanent member of the Council, the United States.

If adopted, the resolution would have condemned all violence and hostilities against civilians and all acts of terrorism, and would have unequivocally rejected and condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October. nbsp;It would have also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and for the protection of all medical personnel and humanitarian personnel, as well as hospitals and medical facilities, consistent with international humanitarian law.

By other terms, it would have called for the rescission of the order for civilians and UN staff to evacuate all areas in Gaza north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate in southern Gaza.nbsp; It would have also strongly urged the continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians, including electricity, water, fuel, food and medical supplies, under international humanitarian law.

Although the United States cast a veto, the draft resolution garnered support from 12nbsp;Council members, including two permanent members (China, France), with two other permanent members (United Kingdom, Russian Federation) abstaining.

Prior to voting on the text, the Council voted on two amendments proposed by the Russian Federation, neither of which were adopted as they failed to obtain the required number of votes. nbsp;The first amendment, proposed above the first operative paragraph, would have called for an immediate and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire, while the second would have called for the insertion of a new operative paragraph unequivocally condemning indiscriminate attacks against civilians, as well as against civilian objects in the Gaza Strip resulting in civilian casualties, in particular the strike against Al Ahli Arab Hospital.

Speaking after the vote, Brazilrsquo;s delegate said that Council members had asked fornbsp;his countryrsquo;s leadership to facilitate a response to the crisis, in particular its humanitarian aspects, stating: nbsp;ldquo;We heeded the call. nbsp;In our view, the Council had to take action and do so very quickly.rdquo; nbsp;While the text proposed was ldquo;robust and balancedrdquo;, ldquo;sadly, very sadly, the Council was yet again unable to adopt a resolutionrdquo; on the conflict, he said, adding that, again, silence prevailed ldquo;to no onersquo;s long-term interestrdquo;. nbsp;Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza cannot wait any longer, ldquo;actually they have waited for far too long, to no availrdquo;.

The delegate of the United States, pointing to President Joseph R. Bidenrsquo;s trip to the region at present, saidnbsp;that, while she recognizes Brazilrsquo;s desire to move the draft resolution forward, the Council needs to let the hard work of diplomacy undertaken by her country ldquo;play outrdquo;. nbsp;Expressing disappointment that the draft did not mention Israelrsquo;s right to self-defence, she noted that, although Washington, D.C., was not able to support the text, it will continue to work on the issue. nbsp;ldquo;When I talk about the protection of civilians, I mean all civilians,rdquo; she added.

The Russian Federation deplored the ldquo;hypocrisy and double standardsrdquo; of the United States, while pointing out that, even before todayrsquo;s vote, the Councilrsquo;s failure to adopt a resolution put forth by his delegation two days before looks ldquo;appallingrdquo; in light of the 17nbsp;October attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital. nbsp;Quoting Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer James Taicletrsquo;s statement to United States media, as an encapsulation of that countryrsquo;s policy in the region, he said: nbsp;ldquo;Therersquo;s no point in restraining Israel from any military actions. [hellip;] There are conflicts which need to be resolved with arms and we are prepared to provide these arms, these weapons.rdquo;

Meanwhile, Japanrsquo;s representative said that, while he had voted in favour of the text as he supported its main ideas and had in mind the humanitarian situation in Gaza, his delegation hadnbsp;asked to delay the vote on the resolution proposed by Brazil, as diplomatic efforts by various countries, including the United States, were under way. nbsp;Voicing regret that the text was brought to a vote today, he said his country would nonetheless work towards ensuring the safety of civilians and to realize an early de-escalation of the situation.

The delegate of the United Arab Emirates, noting that she voted in favour of the text as it stated basic principles, not because it was perfect, said: nbsp;ldquo;Each passing hour of this ruinous war makes a mockery of the principles of international humanitarian law.rdquo; nbsp;More Palestinians have died in this outbreak of violence than in any other in the history of the conflict, she said, voicing support for ldquo;no less than a humanitarian ceasefirerdquo;. nbsp;As well, she called for an investigation into the attack on the hospital which provided medical care for Gazans for more than 140nbsp;years. nbsp;Although Hamas is indeed responsible for ldquo;sparking this latest fire that is now engulfing the streets of the capitals around the regionrdquo;, she said: nbsp;ldquo;Make no mistake. nbsp;The kindling was already there fuelled by decades of violent dehumanization.rdquo;–UN

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.