PSG star Kylian Mbappe is left STUNNED by France team-mate Ibrahima Konate, after Liverpool defender pulls out hilarious dance moves during national team training

Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was left in the lurch after the hilarious training incident

The Liverpool defender made some dance moves for the PSG star

PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe was left stunned after a hilarious incident during national team training on Wednesday evening.

Mbappe, 24, partnered the national side in their recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and Scotland, which they won 2-1 and 4-1 respectively.

The PSG striker managed to score three goals in the two games, including a fantastic goal in the Johan Cruijff Arena.

It’s clear the striker’s fortunes in front of goal are down to his hard work and dedication in training, although that wasn’t evident in a recent video.

In a clip shared on the French national team’s official TikTok account, Mbappé appeared far from focused during a recent training session.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate (centre) busted out some dance moves during training in France

Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Randal Kolo Muani (LR) were amazed by the Liverpool defender’s hilarious dance moves

In the video, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba face off in an intense sprint exercise.

As Lukeba sprints away, Konate appears caught off guard and is unable to react in time, leaving him frozen in place.

The defender quickly turned his stunned reaction into a dance move, much to the delight of his national team-mates standing behind him.

The likes of Mbappe, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani all looked stunned by the Reds centre-back’s action.

A quick chorus of laughter broke out before Konate sprinted away and the training exercise continued.

During last Friday’s match against the Netherlands, Mbappe scored a sensational second goal to help Les Bleus secure all three points.

The superstar striker guided France to victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena with goals either side of half-time, securing an important European Championship qualifying victory for the visitors.

Having already scored within ten minutes, Mbappé reserved a piece of long-range magic for his second goal of the evening.

Mbappe (L) and Konate (R) have been national teammates for a number of years and both played for Les Bleus during the World Cup in Qatar

Mbappe scored a brace for France in a recent Euro 2024 qualifying victory over the Netherlands

The PSG striker took advantage of the space that Dutch players nonchalantly gave him and decided to throw a bouncing effort towards goal after a quick one-two with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mbappe executed his attack perfectly, giving Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen absolutely no chance to reach the ball as he scrambled helplessly over his line.

He has now scored 43 goals in 73 appearances for his country’s senior team, winning the World Cup and grabbing a hat-trick in last year’s final defeat to Argentina.

Mbappe has also played domestically this season, scoring eight goals in nine games in all competitions for PSG.