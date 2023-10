NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abiad, on Thursday met with Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, on an acquaintance visit.

The pair discussed the current developments in Lebanon, the status of the health sector, and ways of boosting cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon to support the Ministry of Public Healthrsquo;s programs in the field of primary health care and government hospitals.

