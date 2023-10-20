Energy Minister says “Total has completed its task professionally” during session by Public Works, Transportation, Energy and Water Committee

NNA – The Public Works, Transportation, Energy and Water Parliamentary Committee on Thursday convened in session headed by MP Sajia Attiya, in the presence of Caretaker Ministers of Energy and Public Works, Walid Fayyad, Ali Hamieh, and MPs.

Following the session, Committee Chairman Attia said: ldquo;The session was rich in questions and discussions about Totalrsquo;s activities, and the discovery of oil and gas in Block No. 9. We had our concerns, and they came about the same timing of the Israeli attacks and the rising political concerns, in addition to the technical and artistic aspects of Block No. 9. Many aspects have improved with Block No. 4, and we will know the exact details in the next session. His Excellency Minister Fayyad presented the stages of work, and the sectorrsquo;s management body has affirmed follow-up transparency despite the limited capabilities.rdquo;nbsp;

Attia continued: ldquo;If I say that we are in an excellent situation, Irsquo;ll be exaggerating; our accurate evaluation will only come to light at the end of the year when Total informs us about all the technical matters.rdquo;

In turn, Caretaker Energy Minister, Walid Fayyad, said: ldquo;I would like to say that Total has completed its task professionally in a short period of time. The historic achievement is the demarcation of Lebanonrsquo;s maritime borders, and the establishment of commitments by companies. The required work has been accomplished.rdquo;

ldquo;On a positive note, we have been able to confirm that sand is present in geological reservoirs under the ground at depth, which is a good indicator that traps gas.

All the indicators are positive, but gas has not been found in commercial quantities compared to previous experiments,rdquo; Fayyad added.nbsp;

=============R.H.