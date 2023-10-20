Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Harvard Students Accuse Obama of ‘Genocide’ in Pro-Palestine ‘Die-In’

    Harvard students and others took part in a “die-in” protest outside the university’s business school on Wednesday afternoon demanding an end to the violence in Gaza.

    According to The Harvard Crimson, the demonstrators marched to Klarman Hall at Harvard Business School, where former President Barack Obama had been invited to speak at a summit.

    “Barry, Barry you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” and “Free, free Palestine,” protesters chanted during the demonstration. Obama did not appear for the planned event, however, after waking up with COVID-like symptoms on Wednesday morning, according to a statement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

