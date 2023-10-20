US Embassy in Beirut: Department of State urges U.S. citizens in Lebanon to make plans to depart as soon as possible

NNA – The U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Thursday issued the following statement:nbsp;

ldquo;The US Embassy in Beirut is closely monitoring the security situation in Lebanon.nbsp; On October 17, the State Department issued a Travel Advisory advising U.S. citizens to not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation.nbsp; The Department of State urges U.S. citizens in Lebanon to make plans to depart as soon as possible while commercial options are still available.nbsp; We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.

U.S. citizens in Lebanon who need emergency assistance should contact the Department of State using this crisis intake form.nbsp; Family members can also submit a crisis intake form on behalf of a U.S. citizen family member.nbsp; Please only fill out one form per person, as multiple requests will delay processing.

The Department of State reminds citizens to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests as some of these have turned violent.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.