Hamieh, MEA’s Hout brief Mikati on precautionary measures in line with latest developments

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh.nbsp;

Hamieh briefed Mikati on the procedures, precautionary measures, and plans that the Ministry is developing at the four Lebanese ports: Beirut, Tripoli, Sidon and Tyre, as well as at Beirut Airport, roads and bridges, in order to confront any exceptional circumstances facing these vital facilities.

ldquo;These measures and plans note the importance of work continuity in these facilities, which should be accompanied by a fast, flexible, and practical financial mechanism by the Council of Ministers, based on legal principles approved by the Council of Ministers, in a bid to ensure swift action dealing with developments,rdquo; Hamieh explained.nbsp;

The Prime Minister later welcomed Middle East Airlines Board of Directors Chairman, Mohammed Al-Hout, who briefed him on the procedures and measures taken by the company.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.