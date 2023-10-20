Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh, MEA’s Hout brief Mikati on precautionary measures in line with latest developments

    By

    Oct 19, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh.nbsp;

    Hamieh briefed Mikati on the procedures, precautionary measures, and plans that the Ministry is developing at the four Lebanese ports: Beirut, Tripoli, Sidon and Tyre, as well as at Beirut Airport, roads and bridges, in order to confront any exceptional circumstances facing these vital facilities.

    ldquo;These measures and plans note the importance of work continuity in these facilities, which should be accompanied by a fast, flexible, and practical financial mechanism by the Council of Ministers, based on legal principles approved by the Council of Ministers, in a bid to ensure swift action dealing with developments,rdquo; Hamieh explained.nbsp;

    The Prime Minister later welcomed Middle East Airlines Board of Directors Chairman, Mohammed Al-Hout, who briefed him on the procedures and measures taken by the company.

    ===========R.H.

    By

