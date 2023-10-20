‘Kraken’ Lawyer Sidney Powell Cuts Plea Deal on Trial Eve

Drew Angerer

Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Donald Trump and a co-defendent in his election interference case in Georgia, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election.

Prosecutors recommended she serve 12 months of probation for each count, as well as pay a $6,000 fine, according to an agreement read in court.

Powell reached the plea deal just a day before her trial was set to commence along with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.

