AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

AMD is bringing back its Threadripper CPUs with two new classes and two new chipsets. There is a Pro series of Threadripper chips that are designed to be part of the best workstations for professionals, and there is a non-Pro series for high-end desktop PCs (HEDT) and “prosumers” that do not need management features, eight -Channel memory or large amounts of PCIe Gen 5 lanes.

Both the Pro and HEDT chips are based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, with access to the latest PCIe Gen 5 high-speed storage. At the top of the Threadripper Pro chips is the 7995WX, which offers 96 cores and 192 threads , a maximum boost of 5.3 GHz, up to 384 MB of L3 cache, and 128 PCIe Gen 5 lanes. AMD offers six Threadripper Pro chips, and the entry-level 7945WX ships with 12 cores/24 threads.

HEDT Threadripper CPUs.Image: AMD

Threadripper HEDT chips are the most realistic options for anyone working in design, manufacturing, architecture, engineering, and media. AMD will offer three Ryzen Threadripper chips here, but they won’t be cheap. The flagship 7980X offers 64 cores/128 threads, a 5.1 GHz boost, and 320 MB of total cache, all for a cool $4,999. Here is the full lineup:

If you’re considering a new Threadripper for a workstation, you’ll also need to think about what memory and motherboards to pair it with. The 7000 series Threadripper chips will only support registered memory, so unbuffered dual inline memory module (UDIMM) is not supported here.

New Threadripper motherboard options from AMD.Image: AMD

AMD is introducing TRX50 motherboards for the HEDT chips and WRX90 motherboards for the Pro platform. Interestingly, the TRX50 motherboards will also support the Pro chips, so you could technically build a high-end desktop with 96 cores and 192 threads. prosecution. You won’t get eight-channel memory support or 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 5, but if you have 96 cores, that’s already a lot of power.

We’ll have to wait for full reviews and benchmarks to see how they compare in professional tasks and gaming with Intel’s Xeon and Core processors and AMD’s regular Ryzen 7000 series. Both variants of the Ryzen 7000 Threadripper CPUs will be available on November 21.

