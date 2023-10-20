Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

The logo will be on the shirts during the Clasico with Real Madrid on October 28

Singers Drake and Rosalia were on the shirts last season

Barcelona have announced that the Rolling Stones logo will appear on the front of their home kit during the Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28, as part of their ongoing partnership with Spotify.

The Spanish giants said the band’s tongue and lips logo will replace the Spotify logo for the match at the Estadi Lluis Company’s Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona said the move will put the Rolling Stones, the legendary band formed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, on the Clasico world stage for the first time.

The deal will promote the Rolling Stones’ new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, due out on October 20.

The album is the first release of new material for the Rolling Stones in 18 years.

“We are big football fans and honored that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’,” the Rolling Stones said.

“We applaud the players on the field, as well as the fans from around the world who will tune in to watch this iconic match.”

Barcelona added that the band’s logo will also appear on the women’s team kit for their match against Sevilla on November 5 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Spotify had previously given up its place on Barcelona’s shirt during the two Clasicos last season.

Canadian singer Drake’s owl logo appears on the kit during the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Catalan musician Rosalia’s Motomami design featured on the shirt of Barcelona’s 2-1 home win against their rivals last March.

Barcelona’s partnership with Spotify officially began in 2022, when the streaming service sponsored the club’s senior shirts for the next four seasons, as well as the kits of the club’s professional academies.

The club’s 99,354-seat stadium, which is being redeveloped this season, was renamed Spotify Camp Nou as part of the deal.

Barcelona also confirmed that Spotify has created a ‘matchday playlist’ ahead of the match, while two match shirts will go on sale on October 23.

Limited edition shirts will also be sold with the Rolling Stones logo, which will feature the signatures of every player who played in the two matches.

Clothing featuring the Rolling Stones, Spotify and Barcelona logos will also be sold, including t-shirts, bucket hats and hoodies.

The Rolling Stones will also release special editions of their new album featuring the Barcelona club emblem, along with a retro shirt inspired by the fashion of the 1960s, when the band was formed.

Rolling Stones previously collaborated with French giant PSG.