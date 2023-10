NNA – Acting General Director of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Major General Elias Al-Baisari, on Thursday welcomed Norwegian Ambassador to Lebanon, MARTIN YTTERVIK, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation and ways to bolster coordination between the Norwegian Embassy and the General Securityrsquo;s General Directorate.nbsp;

