Nathan Lane Hilariously Mocks Will and Jada’s ‘Separation’

NBC

Broadway fans will be thrilled to hear that Nathan Lane has been approached to write a memoir, but it might not be as juicy as some of the tell-alls we’ve seen recently. As the actor put it on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “I don’t have many bombshells like Jada Pinkett Smith revealing she and Will Smith have been secretly separated for seven years. … As the kids would say, WTF!”

Pinkett Smith’s nearly inescapable press tour for her memoir, Worthy, has been chock full of revelations—including the shocking fact that she and Smith have apparently remained married in spite of a longstanding separation.

“Will and I had pictures in our mind of what a happily married couple was,” Pinkett-Smith writes in the book. “And our pictures didn’t match. Inevitably, we came to the proverbial stage of irreconcilable differences. That realization became starkly apparent by 2016.”

