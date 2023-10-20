Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman are reunited onscreen in the trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s reimagined Australia miniseries Faraway Downs

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman return to the world of Baz Luhrmann’s Australia, but in a drastically new form.

The new miniseries is based on footage from Luhrmann’s 2008 epic Australia, but the filmmaker has now expanded that film thanks to the copious footage left on the cutting room floor before cutting the final product down to 165 minutes.

The miniseries follows Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman) as she travels to Australia to sell a cattle ranch called Faraway Downs, hidden in the Outback.

The English woman’s journey begins unhappily when her philandering husband, whom she hopes to confront, is murdered before she even reaches the ranch.

The trailer begins with Lady Ashley’s journey from England to Australia by plane, before she confesses that her husband died en route.

She is seen in montage when she arrives down under, where she stands out with her expensive clothes, which are not suitable for dust and dirt.

“This place is barren, I can’t understand what he would have seen here,” she says of her late husband.

Then Jackman makes his grand entrance as a cattle rancher known as The Drover. It is depicted in close-up with a mountain in the distance, interrupted by a photo of majestic horses running in a herd.

“Welcome to Australia,” he says gruffly but charmingly. “This should be interesting.”

The Drover will initially take her to her husband, and then he will help her drive the cattle.

Lady Ashley loves exploring the countryside with him, and she wears a marrow hat, white veil and goggles.

“It’s all an Outback adventure, isn’t it?” she says excitedly.

“I’m not saying it applies to everyone,” he answers.

Lady Ashley is then fascinated by a young boy named Nullah. She discovers him in her house late one night when she wakes from her sleep.

He is the child of an Aboriginal mother and a white father. The Drover reminds Lady Ashley that Nullah is ‘all alone’, but she tells him that she is ‘not good with children’.

Nullah grabs Lady Ashley almost immediately. Over a shot of her on a horse, he says in voice-over: ‘When you first come to this country, you look but you don’t see. Now you open your eyes for the first time.’

