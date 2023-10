Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman that “Russia benefits from the war in the Middle East”. However, he said that Ukraine’s partners were “confident” that “politically”, the Israel-Hamas conflict “should not overshadow what is happening in Ukraine”. He also voiced optimism that US backing for Kyiv would remain steadfast despite “dissenting voices” and the looming US presidential campaign.

