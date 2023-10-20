Mikati says government continuing diplomatic action to purvey Lebanon’s position

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday stressed that the Lebanese government was continuing its diplomatic action to explain Lebanon#39;s position, and to ask friendly countries to exert pressure to prevent Israeli encroachments and stop the war from spilling into Lebanon.nbsp;

ldquo;It is true that the war is still confined to the Gaza Strip, but what is happening in south Lebanon, and the fall of martyrs day after day are things that must stop,rdquo; Mikati said in a word he delivered at the beginning of todayrsquo;s cabinet session at the Grand Serail.

The ministers who participated in the cabinet meeting observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who fell in South Lebanon and Gaza.

==============R.H.