Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati says government continuing diplomatic action to purvey Lebanon’s position

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday stressed that the Lebanese government was continuing its diplomatic action to explain Lebanon#39;s position, and to ask friendly countries to exert pressure to prevent Israeli encroachments and stop the war from spilling into Lebanon.nbsp;

    ldquo;It is true that the war is still confined to the Gaza Strip, but what is happening in south Lebanon, and the fall of martyrs day after day are things that must stop,rdquo; Mikati said in a word he delivered at the beginning of todayrsquo;s cabinet session at the Grand Serail.

    The ministers who participated in the cabinet meeting observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who fell in South Lebanon and Gaza.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy