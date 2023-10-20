Israel-Hamas war must not escalate to wider Middle East, says Sunak

NNA – Rishi Sunak has said it is important that the war between Israel and Hamas does not escalate to the wider region. The UK prime minister, who was visiting Jerusalem a day after Joe Biden did, is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia to meet the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, No 10 said.

During his visit the British prime minister told Benjamin Netanyahu that the UK #39;absolutely supports Israel#39;s right to defend itself in line with international law#39;.–Agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.