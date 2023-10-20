Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib follows up on latest Gaza developments with EU Ambassador

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Thursday welcomed European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, with whom he discussed the current situation, and the latest developments in Gaza and the region.nbsp;

    Bou Habib appreciated quot;the moral positionrdquo; of the European Council on the necessity of stopping the escalation and delivering aid to Gaza, as well as protecting civilians and demanding that Israel respects the international humanitarian law.

    quot;We want to hear the European voice echo loudly in defense of human rights in Gaza,rdquo; Bou Habib told the EU diplomat, asking her to quot;convey this messagerdquo;.nbsp;

    By

