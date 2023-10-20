Japan supports Farah Social Foundation through Provision of Medical Equipment to its Primary Healthcare Center

NNA – Japan will extend a grant to the Farah Social Foundation (FSF) to provide specialized medical equipment to its primary healthcare center, Kfarhim Medical Center, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). On October 17 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Dr. Weam Abou Hamdan, Secretary of the FSF.

Kfarhim Medical Center was established by FSF in Chouf in 1997, and has played a pivotal role in the health sector of the region as it is the only primary healthcare service center in the area. Considering its contribution in providing affordable primary health care services to the most vulnerable communities and the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable medical services in this region, Japan decided to support the medical center through the provision of advanced medical equipment for its gynecology, ophthalmology and dentistry departments. This assistance will enable approximately 4,000 patients annually to have access to quality and affordable healthcare services and contribute to early detection of various diseases.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI praised FSFrsquo;s efforts to support the most vulnerable communities in the region through its comprehensive medical services. FSF, from its side, expressed its gratitude for Japanrsquo;s support and highlighted the importance of this project amid the socio-economic crisis, when primary healthcare centers are exerting every effort to serve the most vulnerable.

