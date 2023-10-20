Jim Jordan Retreats as GOP Considers Short-Term Speaker

ELIZABETH FRANTZ/Reuters

With Republicans sinking deeper into disarray, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has reportedly retreated—for now—after failing to win two votes to become the next Speaker of the House.

Ahead of a third roll call vote on Thursday, in which he was expected to lose even more support, Jordan reportedly backed down from that vote.

Instead, the Ohio Republican was expected to endorse an increasingly popular plan to temporarily stop the House GOP’s bleeding: empowering the Speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), to conduct essential House business on a short-term basis. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

