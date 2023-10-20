Get out of Lebanon NOW: Brits and Americans are given urgent warning to leave the country amid growing fears Israel-Hamas war will spread

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The US and Britain have strongly warned their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible, fearing that Israel’s war with Hamas could become a two-front war if Hezbollah joins the fray.

The two nations, which both have close ties with Lebanon, which shares its southern border with Israel, have said escalating tensions and growing instability could leave people stranded if they wait too long.

The warnings come as Lebanon warned that its disputed border with Israel has become a tinderbox that could ignite at any time.

The US State Department said publicly on Wednesday that ‘US citizens should not travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation.

“The State Department urges U.S. citizens in Lebanon to make plans to leave as soon as possible while commercial options are still available.

Lebanese gather in front of the US embassy to protest the hospital attack in Gaza

Protesters set several fires at the US embassy in Beirut

“We advise U.S. citizens who choose not to leave to prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.”

It also recommended that Americans in Lebanon make plans to leave that do not rely on the U.S. government.

The US warning comes amid growing anger outside the embassy in Beirut, with Lebanese citizens’ anger at the US culminating in fires being set outside.

All non-essential State Department personnel have been told to leave the city, and a level four travel advisory has been issued for all Americans advising against travel to Lebanon.

Britain quickly followed suit, with the FCDO sharply warning: ‘Do not rely on the FCDO to evacuate you in an emergency.

‘Events in Lebanon are moving fast. The situation can deteriorate quickly and without warning.

“Commercial routes from Lebanon could be seriously disrupted or canceled at short notice and roads across the country could be closed. If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available.”

The FCDO’s map of safe places to travel in Lebanon is completely red, indicating that all travel in the country is discouraged

Britain has also withdrawn family members of staff from its embassy in Beirut, but stressed: “The embassy continues to provide essential work, including services to British nationals.”

The US and Britain were not the only countries to warn their citizens about the dangers of traveling to or staying in Lebanon.

France, Canada, Spain and Australia have all warned their citizens not to travel to the Middle East.

The FCDO strongly warns: ‘Do not rely on the FCDO being able to evacuate you in an emergency’

Protesters held up a doll with red paint on its face in Tunis today, along with a sign reading: ‘Crime against humanity’ and Palestinian flags

Riot police threw dozens of tear gas canisters and fired water cannons to disperse protesters in Lebanon

Protesters in Beirut, Lebanon, attempt to remove barbed wire

The German Foreign Ministry on Thursday called on German citizens to leave Lebanon.

German citizens were also urged to register their contact details on an online crisis portal and be aware of current security advisories in the country, the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And several Scandinavian countries, including Denmark, Sweden and Norway, have further tightened their travel advisories for Lebanon and warned against traveling there until further notice.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on Thursday that Norway is “strengthening travel advice due to the serious security situation in the region.” There are daily military actions at the border between Lebanon and Israel. This increases the risk across Lebanon.”

The Danish Foreign Ministry said the security level in Lebanon has been changed to red.

“A stay in Lebanon entails a very high security risk,” the ministry said. It ‘strongly encouraged Danish citizens in the country to leave.

Lebanese soldiers carry one of their team members on their backs after clashing with protesters outside the US embassy in Beirut

Lebanese soldiers clashed with a man outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon today

Lebanese army soldiers fight with protesters during a demonstration in Beirut

Protesters attempt to remove barbed wire blocking a road leading to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Barth Eide noted that flights are still available from Beirut, but “it could become even more difficult to leave Lebanon in the short term.”

Sweden’s travel advice was adjusted late on Wednesday.

Lebanon warned Israel of “uncontrollable escalation” as protests broke out in several Muslim countries – after Hezbollah called for a “day of anger” over a hospital bombed in Gaza.

The Israeli army said it was responding to shots fired at military posts across the border with Lebanon and attacking posts in the Zar’it area.

In northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, including in the town of Kiryat Shmona, sirens sounded warning of possible incoming rocket attacks, the Israeli military said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said today that continued aggression against Gaza could ignite a “fire that could consume the entire region.”

Bou Habib warned at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, against stoking tensions “that could lead to an unsustainable escalation.”