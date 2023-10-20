Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    News

    ‘Survivor’ Superfans Are Quitting Too Soon and Ruining the Show

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , ,
    ‘Survivor’ Superfans Are Quitting Too Soon and Ruining the Show

    CBS

    Survivor may have upped its episode length from an hour to 90 minutes in Season 45, but that doesn’t mean we want to spend extra time with this batch of new contestants. Too many of them have been whining about missing home after just a few days in Fiji, resulting in quitting, bad attitudes, and a dull start to the season.

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first five episodes of Survivor Season 45.)

    This season has already seen two players participate in “engineered quits”—meaning they asked their tribe to vote them out instead of actually dropping out of the game, as a way to leave peacefully—which has really soured the Survivor punch.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy