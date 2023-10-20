‘Survivor’ Superfans Are Quitting Too Soon and Ruining the Show

CBS

Survivor may have upped its episode length from an hour to 90 minutes in Season 45, but that doesn’t mean we want to spend extra time with this batch of new contestants. Too many of them have been whining about missing home after just a few days in Fiji, resulting in quitting, bad attitudes, and a dull start to the season.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first five episodes of Survivor Season 45.)

This season has already seen two players participate in “engineered quits”—meaning they asked their tribe to vote them out instead of actually dropping out of the game, as a way to leave peacefully—which has really soured the Survivor punch.

Read more at The Daily Beast.