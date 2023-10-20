The life and career of departing Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, who’s worked at the retail giant since the ’80s – and eats its famous $1.50 hot dog plain

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek will step down after more than a decade in the role.

Nati Harnik/AP

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek has been with the company since 1984, working his way up through the ranks.

Jelinek succeeded Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal as CEO in 2012, and plans to step down after 11 years.

He advocated for raising the minimum wage and helped grow Costco into a $254 billion retail giant.

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek plans to step down from the top job at the end of this year, handing over leadership of the wholesale club to the company’s current president and chief operating officer, Ron Vachris.

Jelinek was one of Costco’s earliest leadership hires, serving in roles ranging from director of regional operations to vice president of merchandising, ultimately taking over from co-founder Jim Sinegal in 2012.

Here’s a look back at the life and career of one of the titans of modern retail, who advocated for raising the federal minimum wage and helped grow Costco into a $254 billion juggernaut.

Jelinek was born in 1952 in Lancaster, California, a town 60 miles north of Los Angeles. Los Angeles in the 1950s. H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images He attended Antelope Valley High School, graduating in 1970. Jelinek’s dad helped build B-1 and B-70 bomber planes for a living. A pair of B-1B Lancer bombers soar over Wyoming. STR New/Reuters The CEO later told the Seattle Times that his father dissuaded him from going into the aircraft business. Sales “always depended on the Democrats or the Republicans,” he said, and shifted with every new political regime change. Jelinek went on to attend San Diego State University. San Diego State University in the early 1980s. Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The school was also the alma mater of Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal. Jelinek didn’t just attend the same university as Jim Sinegal, they also both worked at FedMart, a discount department store founded by entrepreneur Sol Price. FedMart. Costaricky/Wikimedia Commons Jelinek joined the company in 1969 as a part-time food stocker and worked there until the early ’80s. While Jelinek was working at FedMart, his dad said something that ended up encouraging him to stick with retail: “You know what? People will always have to eat.” Costco CEO Craig Jelinek in 2019. Nati Harnik/AP “I never forgot that,” Jelinek told the Seattle Times. “You always know there’s going to be work.” As it happens, FedMart shares retail DNA with Costco. Tim Boyle/Getty Images Its founder, Sol Price, and his son, Robert, started a new company called Price Club in 1976 after FedMart’s collapse. One of Price Club’s top execs was Sinegal, who left to create Costco in 1983 — less than a decade later, Costco and Price Club merged, with Sinegal leading the new company. At the time, Jelinek had left FedMart and was working at Lucky Stores, a California-based supermarket. A Lucky grocery store in 2020. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Jelinek spent three years at the grocery chain before joining Costco. Jelinek got his start at Costco working in operations. Costco in the early 1980s. Courtesy of Costco Wholesale He opened the company’s sixth location — in Tukwila, Washington — and helped Costco expand in Nevada and California. “The mid-80s were probably the most challenging years of my career,” Jelinek said. Tim Boyle/Getty Images “We were expanding rapidly, but didn’t yet have many central support departments, so I had to wear a lot of hats,” he told the Committee for Economic Development. Jelinek received a major promotion in 2004 when he was named executive vice president of merchandising for the chain. A Costco warehouse in 2004. Jeff Zelevansky/Reuters His new role included overseeing large swaths of Costco’s business, including e-commerce, foods, and pharmacy. When Sinegal retired in 2012, Jelinek took the top job at Costco. Jelinek in 2019. Nati Harnik/AP Less than two years later, Costco’s share price had risen 30%. Under Jelinek, Costco’s ethos was simple: treat employees well and the company will be more profitable. A Costco employee pushes carts back to a warehouse. John Gress/Reuters “I just think people need to make a living wage with health benefits,” Jelinek told Bloomberg in 2013. “It also puts more money back into the economy and creates a healthier country. It’s really that simple.” Jelinek has also urged the US government to raise the minimum wage. From left: President Joe Biden, Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal, and Craig Jelinek. Susan Walsh/AP Images “At Costco, we know that paying employees good wages and providing affordable benefits makes sense for our business and constitutes a significant competitive advantage for us,” he told the US Senate budget committee in 2021, arguing that maximizing “employee productivity, commitment and loyalty” is better for companies in the long term. Under Jelinek, Costco’s market cap has surpassed $254 billion. A Costco store in 2011. Anthony Bolante/Reuters The warehouse giant saw major gains with the onset of the pandemic, when shoppers rushed to stock up on household goods like toilet paper. Costco’s share price soared, and the company added millions of new members per year. Costco is a famously frugal corporation, and while Jelinek earned more than his predecessor, he makes far less than his fellow retail CEOs. Jelinek, at left, at a ribbon cutting ceremony in 2019. AP Photo/Nati Harnik Jelinek’s total compensation reached over $9.9 million last year, while Walmart CEO Doug McMillon made a total of $25.3 million and Target paid CEO Brian Cornell more than $17.6 million. As for what is arguably Costco’s most famous product – its $1.50 hot dog combo – Jelinek says he’s a “purist.” Customers wait in line to order the Costco signature $1.50 hot dog, which has stayed at the same price since 1985. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images “No mustard. No ketchup,” he told Bloomberg. “I savor that hot dog. I eat ’em plain.” In October 2023, Costco announced that Jelinek would step down at the end of the year, to be succeeded by president and COO Ron Vachris. A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Eric Thayer/Getty Images Vachris has worked with Costco for more than 40 years, starting as a forklift driver at Price Club and rising through the ranks in all aspects of merchandising and operations. Jelinek and Vachris worked “hand in hand” for nearly two years to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Áine Cain and Avery Hartmans contributed to earlier versions of this article.

