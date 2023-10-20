Kim Kardashian reveals her daughter North, 10, IGNORES all her younger siblings and ‘lives her life like an only child’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four, but it doesn’t seem like her eldest, 10-year-old daughter North, has much contact with her siblings.

Kardashian, 42, is mother to North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex Kanye West, whom she was married to from 2014 until their divorce in 2021, with the divorce finalized in 2022.

Kim revealed on this week’s episode of The Kardashians that she enjoys taking special trips that cater to all of her children’s interests, while also opening up about what North is like at home.

“I feel like North is living her life as an only child, doing her thing,” Kim said by way of confession, adding, “then the two little ones (Chicago and Psalm) are a year apart, so they’re like a twins almost and they are always together.’

“So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she doesn’t, so I want to give him a little attention,” she said of Saint.

Kim – who also stars in FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate – added, “And he’s such a mama’s boy and I love it, and I know those years won’t last forever.”

Giving an example, she revealed, “Like he already doesn’t like me kissing him goodbye at school anymore, and he’s so embarrassed and he looks around and sees where his friends are and he quickly hugs me and runs away, so we ‘You’re already here.’

Kim also shared that she enjoys taking all of her children on different trips that will really spark their interests.

‘I’m taking Saint and his best friends and their mothers on a trip to London and Paris. It’s called our Soccer Mom Tour Trip,” she said.

“Our boys love football and are obsessed with all the players of (Kylian) Mbappe, (Lionel) Messi, (Christiano) Ronaldo, Neymar (da Silva Santos Júnior), (Bukayo) Saka. You name it, they’re obsessed,” Kim confesses.

‘I try to discover what my children’s passion is and go on a journey with them. I took Chicago and her friends to San Diego. They like the zoos and Legoland and stuff,” she said.

‘Luckily Psalm just goes along, you know. North loves Paris and fashion, so I took her to Paris,” Kim added.

Kim’s trip to Paris with North was chronicled in The Kardashians Season 2 finale, when they headed to the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.

Saint loves football so I thought this was our trip. It’s going to be so much fun and it’s definitely a great bonding experience,” Kim confesses.

They all get on the plane as Kim tells everyone, “Guys, when we get to London, we’ll be on the field, we’ll meet the players, we’ll get the jerseys.”

Kim’s friend Allison Statter tells Kim, “The field is called the field,” as Kim confesses, “What’s so cool is that Allison’s mom is Shelli Azoff, and my mom are best friends, and we were the age of our son, they took us on a trip to London. Her dad, Irving Azoff, manages The Eagles, so we went on tour with The Eagles, going from city to city and it’s so cool that now we get to do this as adults and let our boys grow up like us.”

Kim asks the group “the big question: when we get there, are we going to call it soccer or football?” as Kim says all moms are “the best soccer moms in the world.”