NNA – The Islamic Resistance on Thursday issued the following statement: ldquo;On Thursday 10/19/2023, the Islamic Resistance attacked the following Israeli occupation army posts: Jal al-Alam, al-Bahri, Zarit, the Shumira barracks, and a watchtower in Habd al-Bustan with direct and appropriate weapons. The posts were hit accurately, and a number of their technical equipment was destroyed.

===========R.H.