Nonviolence Is the Missing Path to Israeli-Palestinian Peace

I am a Palestinian born into a refugee family, born into the painful politics of this land. I lost an innocent brother to an Israeli bullet, and served years in an Israeli prison, as did my mother, a PLO leader.

I began to practice nonviolence in prison through a 17-day hunger strike in order to see my imprisoned mother. This began my painful journey of adopting nonviolence as a path toward a normal future for all the people of this bleeding land.

And now again this land bleeds. Since Oct. 7, more Israelis and Palestinians have been killed than during the entire Second Intifada. What shall we say to all of those families who have lost and continue to lose their loved ones to the violence of the war. What shall we say to the families—both Palestinian and Israeli—waiting for their loved ones to return home?

