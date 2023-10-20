Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a thumb down as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on February 7, 2023.

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Photos show how breaches of decorum have become more common in an increasingly polarized Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled Joe Biden during the State of the Union.

In January, Kevin McCarthy lost 14 votes for House speaker before eventually winning, causing chaos.

Outbursts, scuffles, and statement outfits have become more common among members of Congress in an increasingly polarized political climate that’s fueled an excess of election denialism, the House of Representatives struggling to elect a speaker twice in the same year, and legislative gridlock as the country looks to keep the lights on and fund two wars.

Here are 13 photos that show how divided Congress has become in recent years.

