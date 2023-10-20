original_title]

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., got into a near-physical altercation as emotions reached a boiling point

Republicans in the House of Representatives almost came to blows during a meeting lasting several hours on Thursday, with Jim Jordan’s candidacy for president hanging by a thread.

Bost reportedly blamed Gaetz for ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy more than two weeks ago, throwing the House into disarray and cursing him. Gaetz said Bost later apologized for becoming emotional.

Gaetz described the meeting “like a Thanksgiving dinner,” with Bost being the drunken uncle.

At one point, Gaetz approached the microphone to speak to his colleagues and McCarthy told him to “sit down.”

“I told him to sit down and he sat down,” McCarthy told reporters. “I think the whole conference yelled at him.”

“I think the whole country would be yelling at Matt Gaetz right now.”

Gaetz was the one who initiated a vote to oust McCarthy two weeks ago, and since then the House Republican Party has eliminated two presidential candidates, with Jordan’s bid for the top job standing only ‘by a thread.

He was also asked if former President Kevin McCarthy yelled at him for leading the effort to oust him, to which Gaetz responded, “Well, you know, he loses his temper sometimes, it’s maybe the Irishman in him. But I actually think it was a productive discussion.

Meanwhile, a handful of members, including Texas Republicans Nathaniel Moran and Lance Gooden as well as Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told the conference that Jordan should step down.

Jordan said that after the meeting he had to talk to his wife and the 20 or so Republicans who oppose him before asking for a vote for his third take on the speaker.

He then hopes to call a third round of voting, but some moderates have warned that Jordan could lose even more votes.

Jordan had wanted to introduce a resolution to temporarily authorize Acting President Patrick McHenry to introduce a bill. McCarthy, who supports Jordan, also supports the plan.

The move would allow McHenry to propose legislation such as spending and support bills for Israel within a month before the government shutdown. This would take the urgency out of the presidential race, allowing Jordan to take more time courting votes.

It also could have allowed McHenry to address hot-button issues like government funding for 2024 and aid to Ukraine.

But now, members say the plan is “dead” after it became clear it did not have broad support from Republicans or Democrats.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the number two House Republican, and Whip Tom Emmer, number three, both opposed the decision to empower McHenry.

DailyMail.com reported that Scalise is quietly working to undermine Jordan’s candidacy for president. Conference chair Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, is also against the effort.

The resolution to hold McHenry accountable would require approval from Democrats, who have not widely adopted it.