Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    News

    Billionaire’s Biz Manager: HE’S the Cheat—and Not a Billionaire

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , ,
    Billionaire’s Biz Manager: HE’S the Cheat—and Not a Billionaire

    Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Days after being sued for fraud by hedge fund titan John Paulson, the billionaire’s business manager hit back with a suit of his own, claiming his famous boss cheated him out of nearly $300 million—and isn’t actually worth billions.

    Paulson, famous for shorting the real estate market in 2007, sued former partner Fahad Ghaffar this week for allegedly defrauding him out of $200 million while overseeing his international hotels and real estate holdings.

    In his own complaint, Ghaffar claims that Paulson—whose net worth is estimated at $3.5 billion by Forbes—recently suffered losses that brought his net worth to less than $500 million. When Paulson learned that his companies owed Ghaffar hundreds of millions for his work on the hotels, the suit claims, he devised a false reason to end their contract and deny Ghaffar his earnings.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    You’re wrongly conditioned by sci-fi to believe robots want to kill humans, Meta’s AI boss says

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    House prices may climb further – but slide next year if mortgage rates stay at 8%, says top strategist

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

    Oct 20, 2023
    News

    US Army charges private with desertion after N.Korea release

    Oct 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy