Fortress recalls 61,000 biometric gun safes that need a fingerprint to open after boy, 12, opened one, took weapon out and accidentally shot himself dead

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fortress have recalled the safes because the fingerprint lock could be opened by unauthorized users

The government agency said 39 cases of unauthorized access have been reported, including one that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

Fortress Safe has recalled 61,000 biometric gun safes that use fingerprint technology to unlock after a child managed to open one and commit suicide.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fortress have ordered the safes to be removed from the market because the biometric reader on the lock can be opened by unauthorized users.

It is unclear how and why the outage occurred.

In their recollection, the government agency said it was aware of a lawsuit against Fortress alleging that a 12-year-old died after removing a firearm from one of these safes and shooting himself. Further details about the tragic incident – ​​including the boy’s identity – have not been released.

CPSC said there have been 39 incidents in which consumers reported that their safes were accessed via unpaired fingerprints.

“Consumers may believe they have programmed the biometric feature correctly, when in fact the safe remains in the default open mode, allowing unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove dangerous contents, including firearms,” the recall said. .

Cabela’s biometric personal safe, model 55B30BP (pictured) was part of 61,000 recalls after a glitch caused a 12-year-old boy to gain access to a gun and shoot himself

Fortress has said they are aware of the lawsuit and 39 reported incidents.

The recalled gun safes were sold nationally at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Lowe’s, Optics Planet, Rural King, Scheel’s and Sportsman’s Guide and online at eBay and Amazon from January 2019 to October 2023.

The safes range in price from $44 to $290 and have the following model numbers: 11B20, 44B10, 44B10L, 44B20, 55B20, 55B30, 55B30G, 4BGGBP and 55B30BP.

CPSC advised customers to immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe, and use the provided key only if their safe contains a weapon.

Fortress said to contact customer service to confirm you are safely part of the recall and will receive a replacement.

Recalled Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 11B20 (pictured) and several others due to a malfunction in fingerprint technology

Proper storage of firearms has become increasingly important as gun violence increases across the country.

On October 2, an 11-year-old boy took a gun from his mother’s car and shot two of his teammates after they stole his bag of chips.

In Florida, a three-year-old girl accidentally shot herself with an unattended firearm while sitting next to a family member to celebrate the football touchdown.

A six-year-old boy was arrested in January after he allegedly brought a gun to school and shot his teacher in Virginia.

According to a Pew Research Center, the number of children and teens killed by gunfire in the United States increased by 50 percent between 2019 and 2021. analysis.

In 2019, there were 1,732 gun deaths among young people under the age of 18. By 2021, that number had risen to 2,590.