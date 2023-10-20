original_title]

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Adam22’s porn star wife Lena the Plug has teased a sex scene with multiple men – months after raising eyebrows by revealing he let her film X-rated footage with another performer.

Last July, YouTube sensation and podcast host Adam, 39, came under scrutiny after announcing he had let his wife, Lena, 32, perform on camera with adult content creator Jason Luv – and insisted that it actually strengthened their relationship.

Now, the star has hinted that Lena has done it again, but this time, with a group of guys.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Adam revealed that Lena has new content coming up on their joint OnlyFans page, known as Plug Talk.

To promote it, Adam shared an image of his wife surrounded by five different men, writing “It’s about time” with an evil emoji.

“Check out (our OnlyFans) so you don’t miss this content when it comes out,” he added in a follow-up message.

Lena slipped into a tight pink dress in the blink of an eye, as she sat on a couch while the group of guys stood around her.

The men were identified as adult content creators John Legendary, Jay Hefner, Crip Mac, TheyHateLilD and Thugger.

Adam also posted a selfie of him and Crip, which he captioned, “The smash brothers.”

Additionally, Lena uploaded a video of her and the guys posing together, as Adam lip-synched to a sound byte that read, “There’s a lot to be excited about here. I think this could be very positive for our society and our economy.

Adam, who is best known for hosting the popular podcast No Jumper and has over 4.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, revealed for the first time that Lena, who he married in May 2023 after seven years of living together, had had intimate relations with another man via Twitter. beginning of July.

“It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do porn with another guy,” he wrote at the time.

A few days later, Lena appeared on Adam’s podcast to discuss the effort, and she admitted that having sex with Jason left her in intense “pain” for “three to four” days due to his “bigger penis”.

“At first I felt a little jealous, but overall it wasn’t that bad. She saw me have sex with hundreds of girls and it never affected our relationship.

“Sleeping with this gentleman has been incredible for both his career and our business.

“Overall, I’m glad we did it and I’m happy to report that her vagina is back to its original size.”

“I was in a lot of pain for a few days, so having sex (with Adam afterwards) was, you know, (he was) a little traumatized by the fact that I was like, ‘Ouch, wait,’” a- she explained.

She added that she didn’t think her vagina suffered any permanent damage, insisting: “I don’t believe a vagina stretches after having sex once for 40 minutes with a bigger (penis) “.

At the time, Lena claimed the act improved her relationship with her husband, explaining that she and Adam had more sex than ever afterward because she thought he wanted to “assert his dominance.”

Jason, 38, also spoke on the podcast and explained that for him it’s just about “business.” He said, “It was just a job.”

The 32-year-old added that the idea of ​​her husband watching her performances turns her on and that “every time” she and Adam talk about performing, it leads to them having sex.

“It was just a job,” he said. “She’s high in her ranks, I’m high in my ranks, the two of us together would obviously make the most money.

“It’s two people who come and get along. If it suits you, that’s how it is.

Lena then suggested that she, Jason and her husband have a threesome – which none of them seemed opposed to.

“Wow, that would probably make me feel like I would put an end to this whole situation if we all did it together,” Adam replied.

“Maybe it’s the three-way method that we should do because it would be pretty viral.”