Long-Haul Trucker Indicted For ‘Cowardly’ Murder of Girlfriend Inside Big Rig: DA

NEW YORK (SCDAO) – Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced the indictment of Willie Hart, 59, of Yaphank, accused of Murder in the Second Degree for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Candace Woodruff, 37, of Texas.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were not only cowardly, but they were also callous and reprehensible,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We will pursue this case vigorously to ensure the defendant is held responsible for his actions and, hopefully, the victim and her family receives a small measure of justice.”

According to the investigation, on May 29, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Hart, a long-haul trucker, called police and claimed that he had discovered his girlfriend, Candace Woodruff, unresponsive on the floor of his tractor cab, which was parked near the Shore Motor Inn in Patchogue. When police arrived at the scene, they saw Woodruff on the ground in front of the tractor cab, and not breathing. Police observed and photographed multiple injuries to the defendant’s face, which at the time, were actively bleeding.

Police and medical staff then observed injuries to Woodruff’s body including facial and neck abrasions, neck soft tissue hemorrhage, head and neck contusions, and minor contusions and abrasions to her extremities. Woodruff was transported to Long Island Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined Woodruff’s cause of death was asphyxia by neck compression. The investigation revealed that when Woodruff left the motel room and headed to the tractor cab, she did not have visible injuries.

A witness account revealed that Woodruff left her motel room at approximately 1:25 a.m., crying, after an alleged argument with Hart. Woodruff was seen leaving her motel room at 1:25 a.m., with several bags, and entering the tractor cab parked in the vicinity of the motel. Hart was allegedly seen watching Woodruff heading in the direction of the trailer cab. Approximately nine minutes later, Hart is seen leaving the motel room to the trailer cab and entering it. Hart allegedly remained in the trailer with Woodruff for approximately 37 minutes during which time what appears to be a struggle between the two is captured on video surveillance.

After exiting the cab, Hart allegedly sat outside the trailer, and casually walked back to the motel room, where he retrieved a bag, placed the bag in a car, and returned to the trailer cab, all before calling 911. Evidence processing of the trailer cab revealed evidence of an alleged struggle. The cabin was covered front to back with Ramen noodles, which were also recovered from Woodruff’s mouth, and jewelry consistent with that worn by Woodruff and Hart was recovered from the floor of the cab. Hart was also allegedly seen returning from the cab, after the struggle, in a disheveled state, with blood on his face.

On October 16, 2023, Hart was arraigned on the indictment by Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Richard Ambro, for one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A violent felony. Justice Ambro remanded Hart into custody during the pendency of the case. He is due back in court on November 15, 2023, and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the top charge. Hart is being represented by Christopher Brocato, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty of the Homicide Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Richard Jones of the Homicide Squad.

