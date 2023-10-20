Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Au Pair Charged in Mysterious Virginia Double Murder

    In February, 23-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhaes called 911 twice to report a harrowing scene: a double homicide inside the Virginia home where she was an au pair. On Thursday, after a seven month investigation and an alleged false confession, Fairfax County police have pinned at least one of the deaths on the at-home nanny.

    Peres Magalhaes, of Reston, Virginia, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 24 murder of 39-year-old Joseph Ryan. The Fairfax County Police Department said that Christine Ann Banfield, a 37-year-old mother who employed Magalhaes, was also found fatally stabbed in the upstairs bedroom.

    Ryan did not live at the Bandfield’s Herndon home where the murders occurred, but police state that there are no signs of forced entry. Authorities at the time said that Peres Magalhaes, who lived at the home, and Banfield’s husband both called 911 the morning of the murders. Initially, authorities say, Banfield’s husband told a dispatcher that he had shot Ryan, who he also accused of stabbing his wife.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

