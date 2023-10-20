Anti-Defamation League Staffer Publicly Quits Over Israel-Hamas ‘Messaging’

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A senior researcher with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) quit on Thursday over the Jewish nonprofit’s “messaging” around the Israel–Hamas war.

In a thread posted on the social media platform Bluesky, Stephen C. Rea, who focused on online hate and harassment as a member of the ADL’s Center for Technology and Society, said he resigned because he “couldn’t square my morals and politics with the direction I saw the org going in.”

“I think that ADL does a lot of great work, and trust me, there are some AMAZING people there (many of whom agree with me…),” Rea wrote. “But there are times when you have to stand up and say ‘enough.’”

