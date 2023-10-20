Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Anti-Defamation League Staffer Publicly Quits Over Israel-Hamas ‘Messaging’

    Anti-Defamation League Staffer Publicly Quits Over Israel-Hamas 'Messaging'

    A senior researcher with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) quit on Thursday over the Jewish nonprofit’s “messaging” around the IsraelHamas war.

    In a thread posted on the social media platform Bluesky, Stephen C. Rea, who focused on online hate and harassment as a member of the ADL’s Center for Technology and Society, said he resigned because he “couldn’t square my morals and politics with the direction I saw the org going in.”

    “I think that ADL does a lot of great work, and trust me, there are some AMAZING people there (many of whom agree with me…),” Rea wrote. “But there are times when you have to stand up and say ‘enough.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

