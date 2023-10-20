Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    CNN Airs Vulgar Voicemail Targeting GOP Rep Who Voted Against Jim Jordan

    As Republicans continue to struggle over who should be the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster, some lawmakers who have not voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the GOP’s nominee, have been receiving angry messages from constituents—and even several death threats.

    CNN got a hold of one such vulgar voicemail from a male caller to an unnamed Republican’s wife, airing the message in full Thursday night for its viewers to hear.

    “Why is your husband such a pig?” the caller said. “Why would he get on TV and make an asshole of himself? Because he’s a deep state prick? Because he doesn’t represent the people?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

