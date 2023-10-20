Sidney Powell’s Plea Deal Is Terrible News for Trump

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Gety

As the deranged attorney who once had Donald Trump’s ear and led the litigation front of his 2020 coup attempt, Sidney Powell is sitting on a mountain of secrets. Now that she’s flipped, she might be the most dangerous witness yet against the former president.

On Thursday, just one day before the start of her Atlanta trial, Powell surprised the nation with a guilty plea. She cut a sweetheart deal, avoiding years behind bars for her role in a scheme to defraud the election and coordinate a covert GOP mission to access election computers in a rural Georgia county.

However, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is getting plenty in return. Powell has agreed to give investigators any information they want about her private meetings with the former president, including documents in her possession that would detail his plan to stay in power after losing to his rival, President Joe Biden.

Read more at The Daily Beast.