See when a homeowner shot at three masked men who tried to kick in the door to his Washington home

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A homeowner in Washington opened fire on three masked men claiming to be police officers when they kicked in his front door.

Doorbell security footage shows the men, wearing black balaclavas and all armed with handguns, approaching the property in Auburn, Washington, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

One of the suspects shouted “Seattle police” and tried to kick open the door before the others joined in.

The homeowner then shot at them several times, breaking a window, and the suspects fled.

Auburn Police were called to the address on the 31000 block of 117 Place Southeast for reports of a shooting with no injuries. The suspects have not been identified.

A homeowner in Washington opened fire on three masked men claiming to be police officers when they kicked in his front door

Doorbell security footage shows the men, wearing black balaclavas and all armed with handguns, approaching the property in Auburn, Washington, around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The homeowner was armed and quickly began shooting at the intruders who entered through the door. After several shots were fired, the three suspects fled. APD detectives are working diligently to identify the three suspects in this case. — Auburn WA Police Department (@AuburnWAPolice) October 19, 2023

Footage shows the three men climbing the veranda of the building and opening the screen door.

A man dressed in a gray sweater and matching sweatpants kicks in the front door.

Another, dressed all in black, joins in and tries to kick open the door.

The gunman in gray then runs towards it and tries to use his strength to get it open before the third man, who is wearing brown trousers, tries to kick it again.

But the homeowner fires several shots at the masked men, who only flee when a bullet shatters the screen door window.

Authorities were then called to the property and a resident at the address told officers that three men were trying to break into the home.

“When officers arrived on scene, a resident of the address reported an attempted burglary of their home involving three suspects,” a police spokesperson said.

Security footage from the home showed three masked men with guns announcing themselves as “Seattle Police” before trying to kick in the door.

A man dressed in a gray sweater and matching sweatpants shouts “Seattle police” before kicking in the front door

Another, dressed all in black, joins in and tries to kick open the door

The gunman in gray then runs to the door and tries to use his strength to get it open before the third man, wearing brown pants, tries to kick it again.

But the homeowner fires several shots at the masked men who flee when a bullet shatters the screen door window

“The homeowner was armed and quickly began shooting at the intruders who entered through the door.

‘After several shots were fired, the three suspects fled. Auburn Police Department detectives are working diligently to identify the three suspects in this case.”

The police are calling on people who recognize the suspects to call the police tip line.

The incident follows two other attempted armed home invasions reported in Kent earlier this week.

Security camera video shows a suspect trying to follow a woman into her home with a gun.

In the fragment, which was recorded early Monday, you can see how the suspect briefly chases the unnamed victim before the door is closed in the nick of time in his face.

The victim, an unidentified Asian woman who appears to be middle-aged, managed to capture the encounter on her home’s ring camera.

Frightening doorbell CCTV footage shows the moment a woman was targeted in an apparent robbery by a masked man with a gun

A woman shot a man who allegedly tried to break into her Hollywood Hills home Sunday night

While in Hollywood Hills, a woman shot a man who allegedly tried to break into her home on Sunday.

A man called police Sunday evening to report that his wife had shot a would-be intruder at their home in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound but conscious and breathing, and he was taken to a hospital.

The possible intruder, a man in his 30s, is in critical condition, officials said.

He pushed the back door of the house to get in, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. He said he was injured and needed help.