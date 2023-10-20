Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘all in’ and ‘planning for the future’ with the athlete ready to support the singer during her Eras International Tour

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly ‘all in’.

The singer, 33, and the football star, 34, are ‘very interested in each other’ and ‘plan for the future’ according to AND.

The athlete will also support his lady love – who is said to have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the way he ‘wooed’ her like a ‘gentleman’ – on her upcoming Eras International Tour, which kicks off in November.

“Travis and Taylor are all in.” The two are crazy about each other and are enjoying their time together, but are also making plans for the future,” a source told the publication of the couple’s whirlwind romance.

“Taylor starts her international tour in November and Travis plans to be there to spend time with her,” the insider added.

According to the source, the couple’s busy careers were a connecting point.

“Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond because of it and want to support each other whenever they can.”

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week in Week 10 of the NFL season, leaving him free to play.

That same week, Taylor kicks off her International Eras Tour and will take the stage for three nights in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from November 9 to 11.

It comes after reports that Swift was ‘blown away’ by the way Kelce ‘wooed’ her like a ‘gentleman’ and is already ‘falling in love’ with the NFL star – and even her parents think she’s ‘finally her match has met’. .’

The singer and the football pro have been flaunting their romance since confirming they were dating last month.

And now, a source close to Taylor’s famous boyfriend Blake Lively has revealed that while the singer was “trying to keep it together,” it was clear to those around her that she was already “falling hard” for her new boyfriend.

“Taylor is completely blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She’s trying to keep it together but is clearly falling in love with him and he feels the same way,” they said.

“He was courting her and it wasn’t her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ kind of thing.” He has been courting her and she feels like she is the luckiest girl in the world right now.

“It’s no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside Hollywood.”

The insider explained that the Cruel Summer singer’s parents were “super tough critics” when it came to her love life, but even they were “fully supportive” of the new couple.

“All they ever want is for Taylor to be with someone who will keep her safe and love her for her,” they explained.

“Travis is a gentleman and while it may be too early to tell, everyone really feels like she has finally met her match.”

According to the source, his family “adores her too” and all her friends are “so happy for her.”

Taylor and Travis first sparked dating rumors in early September when a source said so The messenger that they were ‘hanging out quietly’.

Weeks earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs player admitted on his podcast: New heightsthat he had tried – and failed – to do something against the hitmaker during one of her shows in Kansas City in July.

He said that his phone number was engraved on a bracelet, which he planned to present to the pop star, but unfortunately he could not deliver it to her.

Falling for him: It comes after reports that Swift was ‘blown away’ by the way Kelce ‘wooed’ her like a ‘gentleman’ and is already ‘falling in love’ with the NFL star – and even her parents think she that may have finally met her match’

Family support: According to the source, his family also “adores her” and all her friends are “so happy for her.” She was pictured earlier this month with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce

“She doesn’t meet anyone – or at least she didn’t want to meet me,” he said. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings, but I was a little disappointed that I couldn’t present her with one of the bracelets.” I made it for her.”

Days after speculation began circulating that they were an item, Travis revealed that he invited Taylor to come see his team play during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show.

“It’s life, honey. I threw it there, I threw the ball in her court,” the sports star said.

“I said, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead (stadium), maybe you should come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, see which one is a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.’

The singer accepted his invitation and was spotted cheering him on — and even chatting happily with his mother, Donna Kelce — in the VIP suite during the team’s game against the Chicago Bears days later.

The two stars were then caught leaving the sporting event together in his vintage convertible.

They attended a private party at Prime Social, where Taylor was pictured wrapping her arms around the footballer.

The blonde beauty was also seen in the crowd at the two-time Super Bowl winners’ game against the New York Jets a few days later, and again during the Chiefs’ showdown with the Denver Broncos in early October.

Taylor and Travis (right) first sparked dating rumors in early September, and days later she was seen cheering him on at the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears (left)

His biggest fan: Swift was last seen during the Chiefs’ showdown with the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12

Since then, the couple has been spotted on countless date nights in New York City, and they were even caught holding hands and packing on the PDA this weekend.

This week it was reported that Travis had rented a new $6 million mansion in Kansas City for “extra privacy” amid his new romance with Taylor.

TMZ reported that the sports star was uncomfortable with how “accessible” his previous home was and decided to buy something that was “more secluded.”

The six-bedroom, six-bath home, which has more than 16,000 square feet of living space, is located in a gated community.

The outlet emphasized that his budding new relationship with Swift certainly played a role in his decision to purchase the new home, but that he paid for it with his own money and that it was not a joint purchase with Taylor.