Fri. Oct 20th, 2023

    Biden Decries Palestinian-American Boy’s Murder in Oval Office Speech

    Oct 20, 2023
    Biden Decries Palestinian-American Boy’s Murder in Oval Office Speech

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden called out a recent spate of homegrown hate attacks spurred by the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas—specifically highlighting the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy last week in a Chicago suburb.

    The act was allegedly carried out by a paranoid man who was in part fueled by conservative talk radio.

    About midway through his Oval Office address, Biden acknowledged the perils of both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

