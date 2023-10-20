Biden Decries Palestinian-American Boy’s Murder in Oval Office Speech

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
In an address to the nation Thursday night, President Joe Biden called out a recent spate of homegrown hate attacks spurred by the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas—specifically highlighting the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy last week in a Chicago suburb.
The act was allegedly carried out by a paranoid man who was in part fueled by conservative talk radio.
About midway through his Oval Office address, Biden acknowledged the perils of both antisemitism and Islamophobia.